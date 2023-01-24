Trade union leaders arrested for threatening PUCSL members

Two trade union leaders have been arrested for allegedly threatening members of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

The Convenor of the United Trade Union Alliance, Ananda Palitha and the Secretary of the Electricity Consumers’ Association, Sanjeewa Dhammika have been arrested, the Police said.

The two trade union leaders have been accused of threatening PUCSL members Udeni Wickramasinghe (Deputy Chairman), and Mohan Samaranayake.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that Samaranayake was threatened after returning following a meeting with the PUCSL Chairman.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake had told reporters recently that Udeni Wickramasinghe and Mohan Samaranayake had made a u-turn and decided to back Cabinet calls to revise the electricity tariffs.

Ratnayake said the PUCSL members had decided to back Cabinet calls to revise the electricity tariffs after President Ranil Wickremesinghe had a meeting with the members last week.

The PUCSL Chairman said that he was not invited for the meeting with the President. (Colombo Gazette)