An infant was among 2 people killed in an accident in Valaichchenai today, involving a van and a bus.

The Police said the driver of the van was killed in the accident together with a three-month-old infant.

The van was travelling to Batticaloa from Puttalam while the bus was travelling to Polonnaruwa from Kalmunai.

Three others sustained injuries in the accident.

The driver of the bus has been arrested over the accident. (Colombo Gazette)