Chitranganee Wagiswara approved as High Commissioner to Australia

The Parliament Committee on High Posts has approved the appointment of Chitranganee Wagiswara as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Australia.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that the Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of a new High Commissioner, an Ambassador and two Chairpersons.

Accordingly, Ms. Chitranganee Wagiswara received the approval of the Committee on High Posts to be appointed as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Commonwealth of Australia.

The Committee on High Posts also approved the appointment of M. H. M. N. Bandara as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the State of Israel.

Dasanayake further stated that the Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of Gunadasa Samarasinghe as the Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Committee also approved the appointments of C. P. Athuluwage as the Chairman of the Road Development Authority and N. K. A. G. Naragala as the Chairman of the Development Lotteries Board.

The Committee on High Posts met in the Parliament under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. (Colombo Gazette)