Basil says he is not part of the Government

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) founder Basil Rajapaksa says he is not part of the Government.

Rajapaksa said this in response to questions raised from him during a visit to Kandy today.

The former Minister was asked about moves by the Government to postpone the Local Government (LG) elections.

“You will need to ask the Government that. I am not in the Government,” he said.

There have been allegations that Basil Rajapaksa is working with President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the Government.

The SLPP is part of the Government with a number of SLPP members in the Cabinet.

Basil Rajapaksa said the SLPP kicked off its campaign today for the LG polls.

He said the party will contest in all the districts as the SLPP in some areas and with other political parties in other areas.

Rajapaksa said the public will decide the future of the SLPP at the polls. (Colombo Gazette)