Ajith Prasanna sentenced to jail

Retired Army Major Ajith Prasanna has been sentenced to four years Rigorous Imprisonment and fined Rs. 300,000 on the charge of contempt of court.

The Supreme Court today sentenced Prasanna when the case against him was heard.

In January 2020, Prasanna was ordered to be remanded over contempt of court charges.

The Colombo High Court ordered that Ajith Prasanna be remanded after the Attorney General accusing him of making allegations against the judiciary.

However, Prasanna was granted bail in 2021 January. (Colombo Gazette)