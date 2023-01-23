Wanindu and Inoka in ICC T20I Team of the Year 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga and Inoka Ranaweera have been included in the ICC T20I men’s and women’s teams of the year.

Hasaranga has been included in the ICC T20I Men’s Team of the Year 2022 while Inoka Ranaweera has been included in the T20I Women’s Team of the Year 2022.

The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all – be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year.

Hasaranga continued to be Sri Lanka’s talisman in a year where they reigned supreme as the champions of the Asia Cup. He picked up nine crucial wickets in six games at the Asia Cup but at the same time, showed that he can do the damage with the bat, stroking a brilliant 27-ball 37 in the final against Pakistan to rescue his side.

The wrist-spinner weaved his magic at the T20 World Cup as well, picking up 15 wickets in eight games.

Sri Lanka’s left-arm orthodox spinner Inoka Ranaweera had a spectacular year with the ball, finishing with 27 wickets in 19 T20Is, while averaging 13.85 with the ball and conceding runs at an economy rate of 5.75.

She took three or more wickets in four of the 19 T20Is she played in the year with a best of 4/7 coming against Bangladesh in the Sylhet in the Women’s Asia Cup. Her effort led Sri Lanka to a three-run victory over Bangladesh in the game. (Colombo Gazette)