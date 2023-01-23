Constitutional Council to meet on Wednesday

The Constitutional Council is to meet on Wednesday (25), Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had recently appointed the non-members of Parliament as members of the Constitutional Council based on the nominations submitted by the Speaker with the agreement of the Speaker, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

Accordingly, Dr. Pratap Ramanujam, Dr. (Mrs) Dilkushi Anula Wijesundere, and Dr. (Mrs) Weligama Vidana Arachchige Dinesha Samararatne had been appointed.

Dr. Ramanujam has served as a Member of the Public Service Commission and has served as the Secretary to several Ministries for over a decade. Dr. (Mrs) Wijesundere is a Doctor by profession. Dr. (Mrs) Samararatne is a law academic and works as a Senior Lecturer of the University of Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)