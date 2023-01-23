Brawl between Colombo clothing store employees and customer

A brawl broke out between employees of a popular clothing store in Colombo and a customer resulting in a Police investigation being launched.

The incident was widely shared on social media by customers who had captured the incident on their mobile phones.

Videos showed the customer confronting the employees of House of Fashions Bambalapitiya at the entrance of the mall, after shopping.

The employees are seen getting involved in a heated exchange with the customer.

At least one employee is seen having an object in his hand and trying to assault the customer.

During the incident, some customers are seen shielding their children and attempting to leave.

It is not clear what caused the incident but according to some reports it was related to a dispute over parking at the mall.

A Police investigation has been launched over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)