Shiranthi attends women of influence conference in Iran

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa participated in the First International Congress for Women of Influence that was held in Tehran, Iran.

Rajapaksa was a guest at the event which was also attended by a number of female guests including wives of Heads of State, Ministers, Vice Presidents, and parliamentarians from Burkina Faso, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Guinea, Niger, Nigeria, Syria, Turkmenistan, and Armenia.

The congress for women of influence was held for the first time this year at both national and international levels. Its national level was held on Tuesday, January 17, and its international level was held on Friday, January 20.

The event aimed to appreciate women of influence, support and help them grow, and promote their creativity and ideas.

Women in various sectors, including science, research, innovation, economy, healthcare, art, photography, painting, society and environment, law, and media participated in the congress.

Addressing the congress President Ebrahim Raisi said he hoped that the women who attended the meeting will be able to use the valuable experiences that the Islamic Republic of Iran gained after the Islamic Revolution in the field of women’s rights and attention to women in society. (Colombo Gazette)