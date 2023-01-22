Kurunegala Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa Vitharana removed

Kurunegala Mayor, Thushara Sanjeewa Vitharana, has been removed from office by the North Western Province Governor, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda.

He was removed after his failure to secure approval for the 2023 Budget.

A notification from the Governor’s Office quoted Karannagoda as having said that the Kurunegala Mayor was deemed to have resigned, with effect from Dec 31, 2022.

A high-profile investigation into corruption in the Kurunegala Municipal Council, involving members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), is underway. Karannagoda ordered the inquiry on the basis of findings made by the National Audit Office. (Colombo Gazette)