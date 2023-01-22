Family killed in Nanuoya accident laid to rest

The final rites of the family who were killed in the Nanuoya accident was held in Dickoya.

Hundreds of people gathered to pay their last respects before the final rites were performed.

Abdul Raheem (55) and Aysha Fathima (45) and their 2 children as well as a relative aged 13, 8 and 14, were killed in the accident.

The other victims are the driver of the van and the driver of the three-wheeler.

Seven people were killed and at least 50 others, including a number of students from Thurstan College in Colombo sustained injuries following the accident in Nanuoya, Nuwara Eliya last evening.

The accident involved a bus transporting the students from Thurstan College in Colombo who were on a trip and a van and a three-wheeler.

The bus had crashed into the other 2 vehicles and went down a precipice.

The students from Thurstan College in Colombo who were in the bus sustained minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses blamed the bus driver for the accident saying he had disregarded the street signs in the area. (Colombo Gazette)