Criminal probe on Nanuoya accident which killed 7 including children

A criminal investigation is underway into the accident in Nanuoya which killed 7 people including a father, mother and their 2 children.

The Police crime scene investigators visited the location today to investigate the accident.

Seven people were killed and at least 50 others, including a number of students from Thurstan College in Colombo sustained injuries following the accident in Nanuoya, Nuwara Eliya last evening.

The accident involved a bus transporting the students from Thurstan College in Colombo who were on a trip and a van and a three-wheeler.

The bus had crashed into the other 2 vehicles and went down a precipice.

Among those killed in the accident last night (Friday) are Abdul Raheem (55) and Aysha Fathima (45) and their 2 children as well as a relative aged 13, 8 and 14. All five were travelling in the van.

The other victims are the driver of the van and the driver of the three-wheeler.

The students from Thurstan College in Colombo who were in the bus sustained minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses blamed the bus driver for the accident saying he had disregarded the street signs in the area. (Colombo Gazette)