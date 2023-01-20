Seven killed, Thurstan College students among those injured

Seven people were killed and several others, including a number of students from Thurstan College in Colombo sustained injuries following an accident in Nanuoya, Nuwara Eliya this evening.

The Police said that the accident involved a bus transporting the students from Thurstan College in Colombo who were on a trip and a van and a three-wheeler.

The bus had crashed into the other 2 vehicles and went down a precipice.

According to the Police, the 7 people killed were occupants of the van.

Minister Jeevan Thondaman said that there were 9 people in the van and only 2 survived.

The students from Thurstan College in Colombo who were in the bus sustained minor injuries.

At least 40 people sustained injuries in the accident.

Eyewitnesses blamed the bus driver for the accident saying he had disregarded the street signs in the area.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed the authorities to provide all the assistance required and deploy the Air Force if needed to airlift the injured to Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)