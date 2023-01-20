Probe sought on leaking of confession by accused

An investigation has been sought on the leaking of a confession made by the accused in the Race Course Ground murder, to the media.

The confession was published in the media today giving details on how the murder was planned and carried out.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Rohana Bandara requested the Speaker to inform Public Security Minister Tiran Alles to investigate how a confession made to the Police was leaked to the media.

The MP said that such a confession is highly sensitive and made in confidence to the Police and court.

He also noted that if such statements are leaked then the Police could be leaking other sensitive information as well.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that he will bring the issue to the attention of the Minister.

The 24-year-old Colombo University student who was arrested over the murder of the young woman at the Race Course Ground in Colombo 07, was arrested and remanded.

A blood stained knife believed to have been used in the murder and a bag were also found in his possession.

The victim was a 24-year-old third-year student of the Science Faculty of the Colombo University.

The young woman was fond dead near Race Course Ground in Colombo earlier this week.

The woman was found in a pool of blood with cut wounds on her neck. (Colombo Gazette)