Mujibur Rahman resigns from Parliament to contest LG polls

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Mujibur Rahman resigned from his seat in Parliament today to contest for the post of Colombo Mayor.

The SJB had decided to put forward Rahman to contest for the post on behalf of the party.

Rahman told Parliament today that he has stood for the people and spoken on their behalf in Parliament.

He also thanked those who voted for him at the last election.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena wished Rahman on behalf of Parliament.

Rahman will contest for the post at the upcoming Local Government elections. (Colombo Gazette)