Imran says world believed Pakistan will end up like Sri Lanka

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday the world believed Pakistan was heading towards a Sri Lanka-like situation.

The deposed prime minister flayed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership while addressing a Rule of Law conference.

He said, “for 30 years, the two families – Sharif and Zardari – helped India and Bangladesh develop more than our country. They are developing faster than our country. The bigwigs of two families kept growing whereas the nation frequently suffered losses.”

Continuing his broadside against his opponents, Mr Khan said, “Name any other world leader who secured NRO after looting the country.”

Khan recalled the PTI-led government s contributions, saying, “During our tenure, the industries and agriculture sectors saw growth.” He said, “there has never been such a big crisis in the history of the country, that Pakistan is stuck in a quagmire.”

As for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Khan said the organisation would give loans only when its conditions would be met. (Dunya News)