Gautam Adani reviews status of investments in Sri Lanka

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, reviewed the status of his investments in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda who was on a official visit to the State of Gujarat, met with Gautam Adani.

The meeting was held at the Group’s Corporate House at Shantigram in Ahmedabad, the Sri Lanka High Commission in Colombo said.

Adani extended a very warm welcome to High Commissioner Moragoda, and the discussion that followed centred on the former’s investments in Sri Lanka.

Adani Group has already commenced its investments in the port sector of Sri Lanka, and the status of these investments was reviewed in the meeting.

Adani Group’s plans to invest in the renewable energy sector in Sri Lanka were also discussed by the High Commissioner and the Group Chairman. (Colombo Gazette)