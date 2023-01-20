Emperor’s Wok celebrates Chinese New Year with auspicious Cantonese dishes

Located at Hilton Colombo, Emperor’s Wok invites guests to celebrate a renaissance in Chinese fine dining, taking inspiration from the age-old spice routes in Southern and Western China.

This Chinese New Year, the elegant dining destination will celebrate with curated culinary delights for families to celebrate reunion dinners.

Chef Lai Ming and his team kick off the Chinese New Year season on 21st January, offering two options. Families can opt for the Prosperity Set Dinner* which offers pan sear radish cake, black charcoal prawn dumpling, braised tomato puree soup with seafood & crushed almond flakes, “See Yao Gai” – Cantonese soft poached soy sauce chicken, steamed whole grouper with green chili lime sauce, braised shitake mushroom with sun-dried scallop superior broth & seasonal garden greens, golden crabmeat rice topped with crispy shredded scallop, fried tiger prawn with X.O and chilled almond bean curd with fruit & vanilla ice cream served with fried sesame ball, amongst other highlights on the Lucky Eight Menu; an a la carte menu specially curated for this occasion. *Conditions apply. Prior reservations are recommended. Diners can visit www.hiltoncolombo1.com or contact +94 11 2492492.

In addition to the festivities, Hilton Colombo is going berserk in the next few weeks with some delightful coconut infused dishes. Sweet and savory options are available for dine in and takeaway. From kochchi coconut sambol and chicken paninis to black pork pie with coconut crust, cashew & coconut crusted chicken wraps, cheese and coconut croissants and Danishes, coconut macaroons, coconut & pineapple Tiramisu and more. For more details and online purchase, visit www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com