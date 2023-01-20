Civil society representatives appointed to Constitutional Council

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed Dr. Prathap Ramanujam, Dr. (Mrs) Dilkushi Anula Wijesundere and Dr. (Mrs) Dinesha Samararatne as the civil society representatives of the Constitutional Council.

The President’s Media Division said that they have been appointed for a period of three years.

Parliament had earlier approved the names of the three civil society representatives who need to be appointed to the Constitutional Council formed via the 21st Amendment to the Constitution.

Following the appointment of the civil society representatives, the Constitutional Council can start functioning, paving the way to appoint new Chairpersons and members to independent commissions including the National Election Commission. (Colombo Gazette)