Australia ready to assist Sri Lanka in every way possible

Australia says it is ready to assist Sri Lanka in every way possible after India confirmed its commitment to provide Sri Lanka with debt relief.

The Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens, tweeted saying it was great news that India has confirmed its commitment to provide Sri Lanka with debt relief.

“Great news that India has confirmed its commitment to provide Sri Lanka with debt relief consistent with restoring debt sustainability under the IMF-supported program. Australia stands ready to assist Sri Lanka in every way we can,” he said.

India has told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to clear the way for Sri Lanka to move forward, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar had said today.

He told reporters in Colombo that India has given the IMF financing assurances to clear the path for Sri Lanka.

“India decided not to wait on others but to do what we believe is right. We extended financing assurances to the IMF to clear the way for Sri Lanka to move forward. Our expectation is that this will not only strengthen Sri Lanka’s position but ensure that all bilateral creditors are dealt with equally,” Jaishankar said in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Jaishankar said that Sri Lanka’s pathway is one of a strong economic recovery propelled by greater investments. (Colombo Gazette)