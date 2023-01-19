Veteran filmmaker Sumitra Peries has died

Veteran filmmaker Sumitra Peries passed away today. She was 88-years-old at the time of her death.

She was was the first Sri Lankan female filmmaker and is known by all as the “Poetess of Sinhala Cinema”.

She also held the post of Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to France, Spain and the United Nations in the late 1990s.

Of her films the more popular ones are Gehenu Lamai, Ganga Addara and Yahaluvo.

She was married to the most prolific Sri Lankan film director Dr. Lester James Peries.

Her cinema venture, Vaishnavee, shot in 2012 made her the first director ever to shoot with the latest Red Epic camera and this step has laid the foundation for the next Generation of Digital Cinema for Sri Lanka.

There are two books written about her, namely, Sumitra Peries- by Vilasnee Tampoe-Hautin (English) and Sumitra – by Ajith Galappaththi (Sinhala). (Colombo Gazette)