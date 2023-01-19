US Navy ship USS Anchorage arrives in Colombo

USS Anchorage (LPD-23) of the United States Navy arrived at the Port of Colombo today to take part in the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Exercise -2023 (CARAT–2023).

Upon her arrival, the visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

USS Anchorage is a 208m long San Antonio – Class amphibious transport dock manned by 477 crew members and is commanded by Captain KEELER, D.J.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of USS ‘Anchorage’ is scheduled to call on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva at the Western Naval Command Headquarters.

As part of the sea phase of CARAT–2023, USS ‘Anchorage’ will conduct various exercise serials with SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Samudura.

The ship will depart the island on 27th January 2023, on completion of CARAT–2023. (Colombo Gazette)