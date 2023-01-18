Wijeyadasa accuses Kiriella of tapping his phone

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe today accused Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Lakshman Kiriella of tapping his phone.

Rajapakshe questioned a statement made by Kiriella that the President and Prime Minister had spoken to the Minister over the telephone and criticised him.

“That is a serious issiue. He is then listening to my telephone conversations,” the Justice Minister said.

The Minister accused the MP of engaging in a mud-slinging campaign against him.

Kiriella told Parliament that the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms, headed by Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, had decided to postpone the second reading debate of the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill by one month.

However, he said “1 and 2” had allegedly telephoned Rajapakshe and pulled him up for postponing the debate.

The Speaker asked the MP how he knew the President and Prime Minister telephoned the Minister but the MP did not respond. (Colombo Gazette)