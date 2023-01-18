University student arrested over Race Course murder remanded

A Colombo University student who was arrested over the murder of a young woman at the Race Course Ground in Colombo 07, has been remanded.

The 24-year-old male student has been ordered by court to be remanded till 30th January.

The suspect was arrested in Wellampitiya last evening (Tuesday).

A blood stained knife believed to have been used in the murder and a bag were also found in his possession.

The Police said they suspect the boy was preparing to commit suicide before his arrest.

The victim was a 24-year-old third-year student of the Science Faculty of the Colombo University.

The young woman was fond dead near Race Course Ground in Colombo last afternoon.

The woman was found in a pool of blood with cut wounds on her neck.

The Police suspect the woman was murdered at the location.

Further investigations into the incident are underway. (Colombo Gazette)