Police fire tear gas on protest by Peradeniya students

The Police fired tear gas and water cannons on a protest staged by students of the Peradeniya University today.

Earlier the Police warned the students not to stage a protest march saying it was illegal.

However, the students staged the walk, obstructing vehicular movement on one side of the road near the Peradeniya University.

The Police later fired tear gas and water cannons on the protest march.

The students dispersed but returned to the street and staged a rally.

The protest was staged to demand the release of student activists who have been arrested and remanded. (Colombo Gazette)