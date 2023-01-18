Fonterra provides free milk powder to 70,000 low-income families

New Zealand based Fonterra is providing free milk powder to 70,000 low-income families in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division said today.

Joining the ‘National Combined Mechanism for Food Security and Nutrition’ programme, set up under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Fonterra Brands Lanka Company has donated milk powder worth Rs 174 million to 70,000 low-income families.

The donation was made symbolically at the President’s Office with the participation of New Zealand High Commissioner Michael Appleton and a group of New Zealand representatives.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman and Advisor of the Presidential Committee on National Food Security Dr. Suren Batagoda said, “The Vision of the food security programme of the government is to ensure that every citizen has access to nutrition. This initiative is aimed at bridging this gap with the most vulnerable families.”

The milk powder was delivered to the 70,000 vulnerable families across the country, identified by the task force and delivered via the District Secretariats.

President’s Chief of Staff and the Senior Advisor on National Security Sagala Ratnayake, Vidya Sivaraja – MD, SEA & SA, Consumer & Food Service Global Markets, at Fonterra, Judith Swales – CEO Global Markets at Fonterra, General Shavendra Silva – Chief of Defence Staff and other officials, attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)