EC tells Supreme Court LG polls will take place

The Election Commission informed the Supreme Court today that the Local Government (LG) elections will take place on schedule.

The Supreme Court was informed that the LG polls would be conducted in compliance with the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Act.

Nominations for the polls are being accepted and the date of the elections will be announced once the nominations process is completed.

Accepting of nominations for the LG polls are being accepted from today until 21 January. (Colombo Gazette)