Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill passed with amendments

The Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill was passed in Parliament, with amendments, in a virtually empty House this evening.

The Bill was passed during the second reading by a majority of 17 votes with just 23 MPs voting for and 06 against it.

Most MPs were not in the House during the vote on the Bill.

Eventually, the Bill was passed without a vote during the third reading, with amendments.

The Bill was challenged in court last year saying it was inconsistent with the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The Supreme Court had later determined that the Bill as a whole was inconsistent with Article 12(1) of the Constitution and as such could be enacted only by the special majority required by Article 84(2) of the Constitution or if appropriate amendments are made. (Colombo Gazette)