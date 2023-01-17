YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe remanded further

YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe was today ordered to be remanded further until 31st January over the controversial statements he had made with regards to the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court gave the order when the case was heard today.

Amarasinghe had been remanded until 10th January and again till today following his arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 05th January.

An investigation had been launched against Amarasinghe after Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne received written complaints in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)