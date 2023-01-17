University student arrested over Race Course murder

A Colombo University student has been arrested over the murder of a young woman at the Race Course Ground in Colombo 07.

The Police said the male student was arrested in Wellampitiya this evening.

The victim was a 24-year-old third-year student of the Science Faculty of the Colombo University.

The young woman was fond dead near Race Course Ground in Colombo this afternoon.

The woman was found in a pool of blood with cut wounds on her neck.

The Police suspect the woman was murdered at the location.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)