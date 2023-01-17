University student arrested over Race Course murder

A Colombo University student has been arrested over the murder of a young woman at the Race Course Ground in Colombo 07.

The Police said the male student was arrested in Wellampitiya this evening.

The victim was a 24-year-old third-year student of the Science Faculty of the Colombo University.

The young woman was fond dead near Race Course Ground in Colombo this afternoon.

The woman was found in a pool of blood with cut wounds on her neck.

The Police suspect the woman was murdered at the location.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)

Post Views: 319

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR