UK Government to block Scottish gender bill

The Scottish government is expected to challenge the ruling – potentially through a judicial review – but is waiting for more details from UK ministers.

Nicola Sturgeon’s government believe the current process is too difficult and invasive, and causes distress to an already marginalised and vulnerable minority group.

The UK government’s Scottish secretary Alister Jack will take the legal steps on Tuesday to confirm the move, and set out the reasons for it in a statement to the House of Commons.

In a letter to Ms Sturgeon, he said the bill would have a “significant impact” on protections contained in UK equalities legislation.

He cited concerns over its effect on legal rights to run single-sex clubs, associations and schools, as well as rules on equal pay for men and women.

He added that having “two different gender recognition schemes in the UK” risked creating “significant complications,” including “allowing more fraudulent or bad faith applications”.

The announcement was greeted with fury by Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison, who called the decision to block the bill “outrageous”. Arguing that the bill does not affect UK-wide equalities law, she said the “political” move demonstrated the UK government’s “contempt for devolution”.