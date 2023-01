Two Grama Niladhari officers have been arrested over a kidney racket at a private hospital in Rajagiriya.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) arrested 3 more suspects over the racket, including the two Grama Niladhari officers.

Of the three suspects arrested, one is a broker from Colombo 13.

The Police said that the two Grama Niladhari officers are from Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte and Kolonnawa.

They were arrested for aiding and abetting the kidney racket. (Colombo Gazette)