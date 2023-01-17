Samsung ascertains focus for connecting innovation and sustainability at CES 2023

As a global leader in consumer electronics and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), Samsung Electronics has ascertained its responsibility to establish an eco-conscious value chain through its innovative technologies and products, as well as to provide more valuable and enlightening experiences to each and every consumer. At CES 2023 in January, Samsung outlined its plan for “Bringing Calm to Our Connected World” by underlining its responsibilities and vision to strive towards this goal and share their journey together to creating a sustainable and prosperous future.

“We now have to navigate uncharted waters where everything is changing — from technology to markets to consumers — and we face additional challenges of the pandemic and uncertainties in the global economy. As such, the “environment” and the “experience” of how we live has become more important, and our concern for creating a sustainable future has deepened,” commented JH Han, CEO and Head of DX (Device eXperience) Division, Samsung Electronics.

That is why Samsung has been focusing all its efforts to recognize sustainable innovation as the essential value and key element in their business.

At CES 2023, Samsung presented a new and expanded SmartThings experience that integrates your home ecosystem even more seamlessly with a system that is supported by enhanced security. It will also explore easier and safer ways to connect devices and appliances, and how to make customized experiences for each user even more precise with AI.

Samsung is closely cooperating with various industry partners to embody the SmartThings experience, creating a new path to provide optimal and customized connected experiences to users according to their individual preferences and lifestyles.

In order to provide better daily life experiences, Samsung has been paying attention to how technology can address difficulties and problems encountered in everyday life. In addition, they have continued to identify ways to contribute to creating a more sustainable future by developing products that are sustainable and equipped with innovative technologies.

Since Samsung announced their new environmental strategy in September, they have underlined how they plan to contribute to overcoming the climate crisis through innovative technologies, including ultra-low power semiconductors and energy saving products. Samsung also announced its goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Saving energy through SmartThings and developing eco-conscious innovative products showcase how we are upholding their sustainable, forward-thinking values.

In addition, Samsung is actively promoting their environmental and societal efforts by participating in sustainable business management partnerships with other stakeholders, such as international organizations, industries and citizens.

Samsung joined the steering committee for the Asia Clean Energy Coalition (ACEC) together with major global companies and NGOs to expand renewable energy supply to its major production bases in Asia.

Furthermore, Samsung joined the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) as a founding member during the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference held in November. Through this organization, Samsung aims to set and implement plans to reduce the overall greenhouse gas emissions of the semiconductor industry, create eco-conscious ecosystems by setting a carbon reduction target, develop greenhouse gas reduction technologies and support green technology startups.

Samsung will continue to pave the way for the hyper-connected era, empowering consumers to help create a sustainable future by simply using Samsung products.

When developing new technology for users, Samsung has always been asking the question, “What should we do?” rather than “What can we do?” This is because technology can change the way people communicate with and experience the world, make daily life more enriching and can act as the driving force toward a better future.

At CES 2023, Samsung will show its industry-leading efforts that go beyond simply making great products with advanced technologies and aim to unleash new experiences through technology, making consumer’s daily lives and the world even better.

In Sri Lanka, Samsung has been recognized as the ‘Most Loved Electronics Brand’ for three consecutive years by Brand Finance Lanka’s review of the country’s most valuable brands. As Sri Lanka’s No.1 smartphone brand, Samsung’s customer base in the country spans across all age groups, particularly the Gen Z and Millennial segments.