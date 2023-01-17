President announces breakthrough in talks with China and India

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today announced a breakthrough in talks with China and India to restructure Sri Lanka’s debt, saying the discussions have been successful.

He told Parliament that the Government is working to get the economy on the right track.

“Now we have to get India and China to consent to this debt restructuring. We are continuing discussions in that regard and I am pleased to announce to this House that the discussions are currently successful. We won’t get the income we expect all at once. We hope to put all this together and carry out this work,” he said.

President Wickremesinghe also invited the opposition to join hands through a new political system to provide relief to the people and free them from oppression.

Despite the difficult economic background in the country, the President emphasized that the Government is working to provide relief to the people, adding that he will take steps to allocate Rs. 30-40 billion for medicines this year.

The President said that due to the prudent agricultural policies of the Government, the country has seen a bountiful paddy harvest and the Government has commenced a program to provide 02 million low-income families with 10 kilograms of rice per month over a period of 02 months.

“We are establishing an economic and trade institution similar to those in many different countries. In addition, for the first time in our country, we are setting up an institution for women and gender. Measures will also be taken to establish a university for training the officials on Government and State Policies. We should establish an agricultural technology university if we need our agriculture to be modernized. We too have plans to establish a University on Climate Change to which foreign countries have already expressed their willingness to assist,” he added.

Responding to allegations that the Government is spending excessively on the Independence celebrations, the President pointed out that it is an investment for the future and in the 25 years leading up to the 100th anniversary of independence, several new institutions and laws will be introduced for the reform program needed by the country. (Colombo Gazette)