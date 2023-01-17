Overseas travel ban on Cabraal extended

The overseas travel ban imposed on former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been extended until 16th February 2023.

The ban was imposed over a case filed by former Southern Province Governor Rajitha Keerthi Tennakoon.

The former Central Bank Governor was accused of paying a sum of USD 6.5 million to an American national without Cabinet approval when he served as Governor from 2006 to 2015.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court had last year granted bail to Cabraal in the case but extended an overseas travel ban on him. (Colombo Gazette)