Gulf Cooperation Council seeks stronger ties with Sri Lanka

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has sought to strengthen relations between the GCC and Sri Lanka.

Dr Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, underlined the significance of strengthening the bonds between the GCC and Sri Lanka, and the means to enhance and develop them, in a way that serves common interests.

The Secretary General’s statements came during a meeting with P.M. Amza, Ambassador of the Republic of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Monday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh, a GCC statement said.

During the meeting, several issues were discussed, foremost of which were the means of cooperation between the GCC and the Republic of Sri Lanka in various political, economic and tourism fields, in order to accomplish common interests.

They also addressed the latest developments at the regional and international levels. (Colombo Gazette)