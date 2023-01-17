Enterprise Analytics and M Power Capital strike a partnership to equip Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka with Acumatica’s ERP

Enterprise Analytics (EA), a leading ERP solutions provider and veteran corporate finance advisory firm M Power Capital (MPC) have forged a strategic partnership to help enterprises migrate to Acumatica’s cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform. This partnership will help entities streamline operations and improve efficiencies to meet global market competition.

The union of EA’s deep system integration knowledge and process understanding together with MPC’s multi-disciplinary business experience will provide businesses a well-formulated roadmap to operational success.

Speaking on the partnership, Jehaan Ismail, Managing Director of MPC, said, “We are happy to be partnering with Enterprise Analytics to promote the Acumatica platform. EA’s focus on the end-user and sustained ongoing support will create a very efficient operational environment which in turn will have a positive impact on revenue generation. We believe our combined strengths will result in our clients having not only the best digital operating platform but also having experienced advisors to work on other facets of business improvement and development.”

Acumatica’s future-proof platform provides a solution for customers who require rapid integration and 24×7 remote-access, ensuring their business continues without interruption. Its user-friendly interface, ease of navigation and flexible workflows are designed to maximize adoption and simplify the learning curve for new users.

“We are excited to be partnering with M Power Capital on what has come to be a very important initiative for us,” said Eranda Maldeniya, Director of Enterprise Analytics. “We believe that Acumatica’s cloud-based ERP platform, which has earned a reputation among industry experts and customers alike as a highly user-friendly product, will help these organizations drive profitable growth while building agility into the business. M Power Capital’s deep roots in the business community makes it the perfect partner to help us facilitate this adoption.”

MPC was founded in 2014 by a multi-disciplinary team of executives with extensive global and local experience to assist corporates in strategic financial management. The company prides itself being a leading corporate finance service provider in Sri Lanka.

Enterprise Analytics is an ERP and software development company that delivers strategic change to businesses globally. The company’s team of IFS-certified consultants have the deep domain knowledge and extensive experience needed to accommodate the unique needs of organizations across a myriad of industries. With offices in Asia, the Middle East, Australia, the UK and America, EA’s specialist teams can deliver exceptional service across geographies. This broad reach has also allowed the company to offer 24×7 global support, thus guaranteeing their promise of Transformation Driven by People.