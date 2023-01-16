Two people, including STF officer, hacked to death

Two people, including a sergeant of the Police Special Task Force (STF), were hacked to death in Giriulla over a private dispute last night.

The victims were identified as sergeant Ishara Mahesh Bandara (41) and his friend Kasun Pushpakumara (38), both residents of Dambadeniya.

Mahesh Bandara was attached to the Kurunegala Rathgalle Special Task Force camp.

The assailants had reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and hacked the two individuals with swords and fled.

An investigation has been launched over the crime. (Colombo Gazette)