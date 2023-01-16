Sri Lanka Cricket seeks report on humiliating loss to India

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has sought a report on the humiliating loss to India in the 3rd one Day International (ODI).

SLC said it has directed the Manager of the National Team to submit a report pertaining to Sri Lanka’s heavy defeat faced against India in the 3rd ODI, which was played on 15th January 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram.

“The report should consist of views of the Captain, the Head Coach, and the Selection Panel and also the Team Manager pertaining to the loss,” SLC said.

SLC has requested the Team Manager to submit the report within a 5-day period.

According to SLC, the report will enable Sri Lanka Cricket to review and understand the background to the team’s dismal performances during the final ODI, which it lost by 317 runs after being bowled out in 22 overs. (Colombo Gazette)