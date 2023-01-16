Sri Lanka and India discuss priority areas for cooperation

Sri Lanka and India had talks in New Delhi today which focused on priority areas for cooperation.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda met with the National Security Advisor of India Shri Ajit Kumar Doval this evening (16) and discussed matters pertaining to India-Sri Lanka relations.

The discussion focused on mutual strategic interests of the two countries and priority areas for cooperation, the Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi said.

The meeting took place as part of the regular and ongoing dialogue between the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka and the National Security Advisor of India. (Colombo Gazette)