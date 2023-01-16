Police fire tear gas on protesters in Colombo

The Police fired tear gas and water cannons on protesters who had gathered in Colombo today.

The protest was organised by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) against the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and the detention of student activist Wasantha Mudalige.

The protesters gathered near the UN compound at the Thunmulla junction and proceeded towards the Colpetty junction.

The Police placed barricades and prevented the protesters from reaching the Colpetty junction.

Tear gas and water cannons were later fired to disperse the protesters.

The protesters continued their protest near the Nelum Pokuna theatre and were confronted by the riot Police and Special Task Force.

Tear gas and water cannons were fired in the area as well to disperse the protesters.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court had earlier issued a restraining order preventing the protesters from entering Galle Face from Lipton’s Circus via Union Place.

The court, however, allowed the protesters to conduct a peaceful protest without entering Galle Face. (Colombo Gazette)