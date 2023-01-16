Patali and Welgama sign deal on LG polls

The 43rd Brigade led by former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and the New Lanka Freedom Party led by Kumara Welgama have decided to contest the Local Government (LG) elections together in some areas.

An agreement in this regard was signed between Patali Champika Ranawaka and Kumara Welgama today.

Ranawaka told reporters that his party members have been given the freedom to contest with anyone at the upcoming LG polls.

He said that the main intention of the 43rd Brigade is to defeat the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Ranawaka, who is a Member of Parliament from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, said that the 43rd Brigade is looking to take a new political path after the LG polls.

He said that the 43rd Brigade had discussions with the recently formed Freedom Peoples Congress, but could not reach an agreement. (Colombo Gazette)