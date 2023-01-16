Navy detains fishing boats smuggling heroin

The Sri Lanka Navy detained two fishing boats today which were smuggling heroin and arrested 10 suspects.

The Navy said that the boats were detained at sea and brought to Colombo.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy media unit, the boats were searched based on information that was received.

“In order to curb illegal activities, including the smuggling of drugs via sea routes, Sri Lanka Navy conducts regular patrols and operations in the coastal and beach areas of the island,” the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.

A coordinated operation carried out by the Navy together with other intelligence agencies revealed that a number of local multi-day fishing trawlers were involved in the smuggling of drugs into Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Navy detained a boat in the Beruwala sea area with 22 packages of heroin weighing 23kg and 235g.

The Navy said that another fishing boat which was also transporting heroin in the western seas was also detained after the suspects had thrown the heroin overboard. (Colombo Gazette)