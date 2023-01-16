Human rights groups want Wasantha Mudalige freed

The Sri Lankan Government should immediately end the arbitrary detention of Wasantha Mudalige, a student activist who was arrested on August 18, 2022, seven human rights organizations said today.

Amnesty International, Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA), CIVICUS, Frontline Defenders, Human Rights Watch, International Working Group on Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka Campaign for Peace and Justice said that the authorities should immediately review the detention of anyone held under the PTA, ensuring adequate access to fair bail hearings.

Since August 21, Mudalige, 29, has been held on orders signed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), a draconian law that the government has long promised to repeal.