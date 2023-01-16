Fire destroys at least 12 line homes in Talawakelle

At least 12 line homes were destroyed following a fire in Talawakelle late last night.

The fire swept through a row of line homes in Talawakelle destroying the houses and displacing several people.

At least 49 individuals from 12 families have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Most of the people were out celebrating Thaipongal when the fire occurred so there were no injuries reported.

The personal belongings of the families were destroyed in the blaze, including schools books.

The displaced families have been sifted to temporary shelters. (Colombo Gazette)