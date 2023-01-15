Xi’s dream of world order ruined by COVID disaster

China’s lurch from extreme zero-Covid to extreme herd immunity is a watershed moment in the global ideological struggle of our age, an unanswerable illustration of why autocratic regimes are less successful in the end than messy liberal democracies.

Leadership cults and totalitarian media control can at times enable breathtakingly destructive policies, and it is hard to think of a policy more unhinged than suddenly exposing a “naive” population with inadequate vaccination to mass infection in mid-winter, and just before the great internal migration of Chinese New Year.

What was the purpose of lockdown torment – and the economic slippage that came with it – a full 18 months after the rest of the world had reopened and moved on?

Most regional governments are suppressing COVID data but Zhejiang province south of Shanghai, with a population the size of England, says it faces a million new cases a day. It expects the figure to double again this week. Sichuan is in the eye of the storm already.