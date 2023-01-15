President wants public to contribute to reform program

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says Sri Lankans must unitedly commit to contribute to the Government’s new economic and social reform program, and rebuild the country with economic affluence.

In his Thai Pongal Message, the President said that this ‘Thai Pongal’ is a celebration with added significance, considering the bumper harvest of the current ‘Maha’ Season, from which the entire nation will benefit.

“The ‘Pongal’ festival this year is opportune to signify the Government’s endeavours, to build a self-sufficient country by ensuring food security and nutrition for all , and reviving Sri Lanka being the Granary of the East, as established by our forefathers. Modernization of the Agriculture sector is a priority for the Government in its bid to create it as an effective, sustainable and profitable livelihood, and also serve the competitive international markets,” he said.

In keeping with the spirit and traditions of ‘Pongal’, the President expressed the hope that success will overflow for the people of Sri Lanka to prosper. (Colombo Gazette)