Police fire water cannons on Jaffna protesters

The Police fired water cannons on a number of people who staged a protest in Jaffna today during the visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Earlier, the Police and military attempted to obstruct buses transporting protesters to the Nallur area in Jaffna.

The protesters, including university students and families of the disappeared, protested against the visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to attend a Thaipongal festival.

The Police and Special Task Force placed barricades and prevented the protesters from moving towards the area where the event attended by the President was being held.

Following a tense situation the Police fired water cannons to disperse the protesters. (Colombo Gazette)