Mujibur to resign as MP and contest for Colombo Mayor

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Mujibur Rahman will resign from his seat in Parliament and contest for the post of Colombo Mayor.

The SJB had decided to put forward Rahman to contest for the post on behalf of the party.

“Best wishes to my and @EranWick Colombo District colleague who will run for Colombo Mayor; Mujibur Rahman! We will miss his straight talk and the Muslim community will miss perhaps its most vociferous speaker in @ParliamentLK. I am 💯 confident he will win. Our loss city’s gain,” SJB MP Dr. Harsha de Silva tweeted.

Rahman will contest for the post at the upcoming Local Government elections.

His seat in Parliament will be filled by either A.H.M Fowzie or Hirunika Premachadra who are next in line based on preferential votes. (Colombo Gazette)