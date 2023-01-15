More stranded Sri Lankan domestic workers return from Oman

More Sri Lankan domestic workers who were stranded in Oman returned to the country today.

A group of 15 Sri Lankans were were sheltered in a safe house managed by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman, returned to Sri Lanka today.

Last week 7 Sri Lankans who were sheltered at the “Suraksha” safe house managed by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman, returned to the country.

These female victims are sheltered at the safehouse for which the expenses are borne by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE). The Embassy provides welfare facilities to these female workers which includes medical assistance.

The Embassy has been continuously coordinating with the Omani authorities to facilitate the early repatriation of these migrant workers.

Last year, the Embassy was able to facilitate the repatriation of over 240 female workers. In addition, the Embassy had also sought the assistance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to assist such victims.

The Embassy encourages Sri Lankans who seek jobs in Oman to obtain their employment only through proper channels. (Colombo Gazette)